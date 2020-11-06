Godfall launches on PlayStation 5 and PC next week

A new trailer has been released for the upcoming new Godfall game launching next week on the PlayStation 5 and PC. Available to play at the launch of the new next-generation PlayStation 5 console, Godfall is now available to preorder and requires a PlayStation Plus account for online play. Godfall has been created by developers Counterplay Games to provide players with a next-gen looter-slasher, set in a bright fantasy universe filled with heroic knights and arcane magic.

“Aperion is on the precipice of ruin. You are the last of the Valorian knights. Godlike warriors able to equip Valorplates, legendary armor sets that transform wielders into unstoppable masters of melee combat. Tear through foes as you climb through the elemental realms and challenge the mad god, Macros who awaits you at the top. Ascend in Godfall, the first-of-its-kind, looter-slasher, melee action-RPG.”

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Godfall is set in a high fantasy setting, split into the realms of Earth, Water, Air, Fire and Spirit, where players take the role of one of the last exalted Knight’s Order to prevent a major apocalyptic event. The player has 5 weapon classes to select from, based on which of their armor sets, Valorplates, they equip.”

The Godfall action RPG will be launch on the PlayStation 5 and PC on November 12th, 2020.

Source : PlayStation : PS Blog

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals