Godfall game for PS5 and PC will require a consistent Internet connection

The new Godfall action role-playing game developed by Counterplay Games and published by Gearbox will be officially launching on November 12th 2020 offering both single and multiplayer modes for the next-generation PlayStation 5 console and Windows PC systems. Will require a consistent Internet connection when playing either the single-player or multiplayer modes.

“The “Online Play Required” label can be seen on the site. It’s the same badge you’ll see on games like Destiny and Fortnite that require you to have a persistent internet connection in order to access the game’s features. “PS Plus Required for Online Play”, something that isn’t a shock to anyone that regularly plays multiplayer games on PlayStation.”

“Aperion is on the precipice of ruin. You are the last of the Valorian knights, god-like warriors able to equip Valorplates, legendary armor sets that transform wielders into unstoppable masters of melee combat. Tear through foes as you climb through the elemental realms and challenge the mad god, Macros who awaits you at the top. Ascend in Godfall, the first-of-its-kind, looter-slasher, melee action-RPG.”

Godfall is set in a fantasy setting, split into the realms of Earth, Water, Air, Fire and Spirit, where players take the role of one of the last exalted Knight’s Order to prevent a major apocalyptic event. Players have five weapon classes to choose from : longsword, dual blades, polearm, two handed war hammer and the two handed great sword, based on which of their armor sets, Valorplates, they choose.

