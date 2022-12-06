God of War Ragnarok Photo Mode now lets you capture the action

Ragnarök players will be pleased to know that Sony and games development company Santa Monica Studio have released a new update to the new God of War Ragnarok game enabling the ability to take photographs of your action. The new God of War Ragnarok Photo Mode allows you to capture photographs across the Nine Realms. Enabling you to photograph everything from “quiet moments with Kratos and Atreus, to the elegant and brutal combat shots with ice and fire flying” says Sony. The new mode allows you to control field of view, focal length and camera roll as well as the ability to hide main or side characters in the scene.

Tips for using God of War Ragnarok Photo Mode

– Adjust the Filter Intensity, Vibrance, and Saturation on your desired filter for a wider range of colors.

– Be sure to add a vignette when appropriate to give your shot more depth.

– Don’t be afraid to roll the camera a little bit, especially when shooting combat. It can make your screenshots feel more dynamic and less like the camera is always shooting from a fixed horizontal position.

– If you like to take vertical shots, you can roll the camera 90 degrees to give yourself the much-needed headroom.

– Remember, lighting is everything! Your screenshots will really pop if the subject of your shot is properly lit. Know where your light source is when entering Photo Mode to give your subject proper visibility.

– Take your time looking for a shot you’re happy with. A lot of times, you can enter photo mode thinking of taking a specific shot only to find something else better during that moment. Explore with the camera and move about the scene and see what jumps out at you.

For more info on the latest God of War Ragnarok update jump over to the official Sony blog via the link below.

Source : Sony





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals