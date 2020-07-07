Gmail now supports Split View Multitasking on the iPad

Google has updated its Gmail email app on Apple’s iPad and the latest version of the app now supports Split View Multitasking.

The app can now be used in apple’s Split View Mode along with other apps on the iPad, you can see more details about the changes below.

When using an iPad, you’re now able to multitask with Gmail and other iOS applications. You can use Gmail and Google Calendar at the same time with Split View to check your schedule before replying to an email to confirm a meeting time. Or, you can easily drag and drop pictures from Google Photos into an email without leaving Gmail.

You can find out more information about the changes coming to the Gmail app for the iPad over at Google at the link below.

Source Google

