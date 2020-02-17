Gmail iOS app receives Apple File app access for attachments

This month Google has released a new update for its Gmail iOS application adding a number of new features including the ability for users to access documents within the Apple File application making it easier to add attachments to outgoing emails. “In the Gmail iOS app, when composing or replying to an email, you can now upload attachments from the Files app on your iPhone or iPad.”

The new Apple File feature is now available by default in the Gmail iOS app, “when composing or replying to an email, click the attachment icon and scroll to the “Attachments” section. Then select the folder icon to select an attachment from the Files app”. The update is now available to all Gmail iOS users.

“The official Gmail app brings the best of Gmail to your iPhone or iPad with real-time notifications, multiple account support and search that works across all your mail. With the Gmail app, you can. “

– Undo Send, to prevent embarrassing mistakes

– Switch between multiple accounts

– Get notified of new mail fast, with notification center, badge and lock screen options

– Search your mail faster with instant results, predictions as you type & spelling suggestions

– Swipe to archive/delete, to quickly clear out your inbox

– Read your mail with threaded conversations

– Auto-complete contact names as you type from your Google contacts or your phone

– Respond to Google Calendar invites right from the app

– Organize your mail by archiving, labeling, starring, deleting and reporting spam

– Send and receive attachments

– See profile pictures as part of the conversation

More information is available over on the official Google Blog site by following the link below.

Source : Gmail

