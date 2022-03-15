Glint rhombicosidodecahedron tactile kinetic desk toy

Baseline Design based in Galway, Ireland has taken to Kickstarter to launch its new tactile kinetic desk toy aptly named Glint. The precision machined 100% solid brass form features 120 reflective edges and weighs 350 g or 12 ounces. “It’s pocket-sized shape makes it very satisfying to hold, & beautiful to display anywhere” say it’s creators.

Measuring 42mm x 42mm and with a density of 8.73 g/cm³ the metal sphere is naturally corrosion resistant and constructed from 100% aerospace grade brass. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $57 or £42 (depending on current exchange rates).

Rhombicosidodecahedron

"Glint has a Light Catcher shape which bounces light uniquely at every angle of rotation in all three axis. With over 20 regular triangular faces, 30 square faces, 12 regular pentagonal faces, 60 vertices, and 120 edges, there are endless display combinations of Glint!"

If the Glint crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2022. To learn more about the Glint tactile kinetic desk toy project checkout the promotional video below.

Tactile kinetic desk toy

“In geometry, the rhombicosidodecahedron, is an Archimedean solid, one of thirteen convex isogonal nonprismatic solids constructed of two or more types of regular polygon faces. It has 20 regular triangular faces, 30 square faces, 12 regular pentagonal faces, 60 vertices, and 120 edges.”

Source : Kickstarter

