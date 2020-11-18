Sony LSPX-S2 Glass Bluetooth speaker now available from $450

Sony has announced the arrival of its unique LSPX-S2 Glass Bluetooth speaker in the United States making it available to pre-order for $450, with shipping expected to take place on December 1st, 2020. The unique LSPX-S2 Glass Sound Speaker offers 360° audio, providing ” exceptional sound clarity” using an “organic glass tube”. The Bluetooth speaker also offers users 32 levels of illumination and is capable of flickering like a candle in the aptly named Candlelight mode.

Equipped with a rechargeable battery the Bluetooth speaker can provide up to 8 hours of playback on a single charge and supports NFC, Wireless and Bluetooth pairing and supports connections to Spotify. Download Sony Music Center app for iOS or Android to remotely control brightness and music or set Sleep timer.

“Stream Spotify Connect directly through the speaker or use the Spotify app on your device for full remote control over Wi-Fi. Enjoy music in High-Resolution quality through the Glass Sound Speaker via Wi-Fi or the audio input. Take it around the house with you, the Glass Speaker sounds great wherever you place it in the room.

Fill your space with crystal-clear 360-degree sound, plus ambient illumination through a speaker designed to blend seamlessly into your life. The built-in battery allows you to put the speaker anywhere in your home so you can enjoy it in any living space.”

Features of the Sony LSPX-S2 Glass sound speaker include :

– Crystal Clear Sound: Fill every corner of the room with exceptional sound, thanks to Sony’s Advanced Vertical Drive Technology. The organic glass1 body vibrates after being tapped by the actuator under it to spread sound vertically to reproduce 360-degree audio. The glass tube tweeter has a wider surface compared to conventional speakers, which creates rich sound with minimal loss of volume.

– Elegant Design: The stylish speaker blends seamlessly into the home with its subtle design and finish, no matter the décor. With 32 levels of brightness available, users can find the right illumination for their space and set the perfect mood. Create a warm and inviting home with the speaker’s ‘candlelight mode.’ This illumination flickers just like a candle to set a relaxing atmosphere, offering a calming sanctuary away from the worries of the outside world.

– Seamless Utility: With a compact body and up to eight hours of battery life, customers can use the speaker anywhere in the home – from creating a comforting ambience for a family meal to enjoying a moment of peace solo.

Source : Amazon : Sony

