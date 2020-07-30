The GIGABYTE AORUS Master WaterForce motherboard features a 14-phase digital power design in which each phase can hold up to 90 amps with its Smart Power Stage design, delivering up to 1260 Amps for the best power balance to prevent the processors’ performance drop from VRM overheating. Other features inlcude PCIe 4.0 grade PCBs, PCIe slots, M.2 slots, and controllers for the highest bandwidth quality.

“To address this potential bottleneck, Z490 AORUS MASTER WATERFORCE motherboard equips with Thermal Guard II. With unique adjustments in the mechanism, the new patented design ensures that both sides of the M.2 SSD are adequately cooled to prevent thermal throttling under high-speed operation. Solid power pin connectors on the addition of Tantalum Polymer capacitors improve the transient response of the VRM between high and low loads to reduce 22% of voltage wave, providing more stable and pure power to enhance the stability of the processor so that users won’t have to worry about overlocking failures caused by unstable power.”

Features of the GIGABYTE Z490 AORUS Master WaterForce motherboard :

Supports 10th Gen Intel® Core™ Series Processors

Dual Channel Non-ECC Unbuffered DDR4, 4 DIMMs

Intel® Optane™ Memory Ready

14+1 Phases Digital VRM Solution with 90A Smart Power Stage and Tantalum Polymer Capacitors Array

Shielded Memory Routing for Better Memory Overclocking

AORUS CPU+VRM LIQUID COOLER 360

Onboard Intel® WiFi 6 802.11ax 2T2R & BT5 with AORUS Antenna

125dB SNR AMP-UP Audio with High-End ESS SABRE 9118 DAC, ALC1220 and WIMA Audio Capacitors

Blazing Fast Intel® 2.5GbE LAN with cFosSpeed

USB TurboCharger for Mobile Device Fast Charge Support

Triple Ultra-Fast NVMe PCIe 3.0 x4 M.2 with Thermal Guards II

RGB FUSION 2.0 with Multi-Zone Addressable LED Light Show Design, Support Addressable LED & RGB LED Strips

Smart Fan 5 Features Multiple Temperature Sensors , Hybrid Fan Headers with FAN STOP and Noise Detection

Q-Flash Plus Update BIOS without Installing the CPU, Memory and Graphics Card

