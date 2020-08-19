Gigabyte AMD A520 motherboards unveiled for AMD Ryzen CPUs

Gigabyte has introduced it’s new range of AMD A520 chipset motherboards created for 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen processors, as well as planned support for the next-gen Ryzen Desktop processors. The Gigabyte A520 motherboards come with the exclusive Q-Flash Plus Technology and users can update the motherboards BIOS without even installing a processor, memory, graphics cards, or booting up the PC.

“The latest BIOS update boosts the performance of the new processors, and fixes partial security issues of SMM Callout which can let users have it both ways in system performance and security.”

The A520 AORUS ELITE motherboard features multi-cut aluminum heatsink design for stable operation under overclocking, and feature programmable LED/RGB LED strip lights and supports Dual Channel ECC/ Non-ECC Unbuffered DDR4, 4 DIMMs.

“We know PC users want a powerful and reliable platform for productivity and day-to-day applications,” said Chris Kilburn, corporate vice president and general manager, client component business unit, AMD. “Today, AMD is excited to introduce the A520 chipset, providing a robust platform for everyday users to enjoy the power of 3rd Gen Ryzen Desktop Processors and planned support for Ryzen Desktop Processors built on the upcoming “Zen 3″ architecture. With high-performance designs from our partners at GIGABYTE, the A520 chipset is a strong platform for the most demanding home and office users.”

A520M DS3H AC and A520I AC also integrate 802.11ac wireless configuration, users can get optimized network efficiency and reliability by operating between high-speed Ethernet and wireless connection flexibly. A520 AORUS ELITE motherboard integrates USB 3.2 Gen 2 interface to offer 10 Gbps high-speed data transfer. Pre-installed I/O shield armor design provides easier alignment for system assembly to avoid reassembling once the I/O shield is forgotten.

Features of the Gigabyte A520 AORUS ELITE (rev. 1.0) motherboard include :

– Supports 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen Processors

– Dual Channel ECC/ Non-ECC Unbuffered DDR4, 4 DIMMs

– 5+3 Phases Pure Digital VRM Solution with Low RDS(on) MOSFETs

– Ultra-Fast NVMe PCIe 3.0 x4 M.2 Connector

– AMP-UP Audio with ALC1200 and High End Audio Capacitors

– GIGABYTE Exclusive 8118 Gaming LAN with Bandwidth Management

– HDMI, DVI-D Ports for Multiple Display

– RGB FUSION 2.0 Supports Addressable LED & RGB LED Strips

– Smart Fan 5 Features Multiple Temperature Sensors , Hybrid Fan Headers with FAN STOP

– Q-Flash Plus Update BIOS without Installing the CPU, Memory and Graphics Card

– Pre-installed IO Shield for Easy and Quick Installation

For more information and full specifications on all the new A520 AORUS ELITE motherboards Jumper were to the official Gigabyte website by following the link below.

Source : Gigabyte

