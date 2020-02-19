New Gigabyte Brix Intel Comet Lake-U mini PC systems

Gigabyte has this week introduced its new Brix mini PC systems equipped with 10th generation Intel Comet Lake-U chips. Each system measures just 46.8 x 119.5 x 119.5 mm inside and is available with either an i3, i7 or i9 processor.
Gigabyte Brix mini PC BRi3H-10110 (rev. 1.0)
– High Performance Ultra Compact PC (46.8 x 119.5 x 119.5 mm)
– Features Intel® Core™ i3-10110U Processors
– Dual SO-DIMM DDR4 supports up to 2666MHz, 64GB
– Dual HDMI™ supports resolutions up to 4K/60P
– Intel® Wireless-AC 3168, dual band WiFi & Bluetooth 4.2
– Massive I/O ports, included 6 USB 3.2 Gen2, Gigabit LAN, RS232 Com Port
– Supports Add-On Cards upgrade kit for 2nd LAN and 2nd RS 232 COM port
– VESA Mount bracket (75 x75 mm, 100 x 100 mm)
Gigabyte Brix mini PC BRi5H-10210 (rev. 1.0)
– High Performance Ultra Compact PC (46.8 x 119.5 x 119.5 mm)
– Features Intel® Core™ i5-10210U Processors
– Dual SO-DIMM DDR4 supports up to 2666MHz, 64GB
– Dual HDMI™ supports resolutions up to 4K/60P
– Intel® Wireless-AC 3168, dual band WiFi & Bluetooth 4.2
– Massive I/O ports, included 6 USB 3.2 Gen2, Gigabit LAN, RS232 Com Port
– Supports Add-On Cards upgrade kit for 2nd LAN and 2nd RS 232 COM port
– VESA Mount bracket (75 x75 mm, 100 x 100 mm)
Gigabyte Brix mini PC BRi7H-10510 (rev. 1.0)
– High Performance Ultra Compact PC (46.8 x 119.5 x 119.5 mm)
– Features Intel® Core™ i7-10510U Processors
– Dual SO-DIMM DDR4 supports up to 2666MHz, 64GB
– Dual HDMI™ supports resolutions up to 4K/60P
– Intel® Wireless-AC 3168, dual band WiFi & Bluetooth 4.2
– Massive I/O ports, included 6 USB 3.2 Gen2, Gigabit LAN, RS232 Com Port
– Supports Add-On Cards upgrade kit for 2nd LAN and 2nd RS 232 COM port
– VESA Mount bracket (75 x75 mm, 100 x 100 mm)
Gigabyte Brix mini PCs : BRi3H-10110, BRi5H-10210, BRi7H-10510, and BRi7H-10710
Source : Liliputing