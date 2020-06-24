Master the Katana in Ghost of Tsushima – launches July 17th on PS4

Next month the highly anticipated game Ghost of Tsushima will be launching exclusively on the PlayStation 4. Offering a single player stealth action adventure game developed by Sucker Punch Productions and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment. Ghost of Tsushima will be officially launching next month unavailable to play from July 17th 2020. Also worth checking out is the State of Play gameplay video embedded below.

The open world game allows you to explore Japan during 1270 and revolves around Jin Sakai, one of the last samurai on Tsushima Island during the first Mongol invasion of Japan. Chris Zimmerman Co-Founder of the development studio Sucker Punch has taken to the official PlayStation blog this week to reveal more details about mastering your weapons and how real-world reaction speeds influenced katana combat.

“Our goal with Ghost of Tsushima has always been to capture the heart of the samurai fantasy — to transport you back to feudal Japan, to live through the beauty and danger of Tsushima Island under attack. Our hero, Jin Sakai, has trained his whole life in the samurai way — watchful, precise, disciplined, deadly. He’s a master of the katana, a confident horseman, and skilled with the bow… but those skills aren’t enough when faced with thousands of Mongol invaders. He needs to be something more than the perfect samurai if he wants to save his home. That’s what Ghost is about.

Our hopes of achieving our goal, of creating the time machine we were after, rested on capturing the right feel for the katana. Without katana combat that looked right, sounded right, and felt right, Ghost wouldn’t succeed. We could look for inspiration in the great combat examples in classic and modern samurai movies — my personal touchstone is the 2010 remake of 13 Assassins — but the things that work in movies don’t always work in games, so there was work to do.”

