Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Ghost Experience Immersive Mode arrives March 24th

Ubisoft has revealed more details about the upcoming Ghost Recon Breakpoint : Ghost Experience Immersive Mode that will be arriving on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC later this month on March 24th, 2020. “Our team built the Ghost Experience on the foundation of your feedback,” says the publisher, “and it is something that we hope to continue growing during the post-launch of Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint as an evolving mode.”

“On March 24, the Ghost Experience is coming to Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint. Pick one of our pre-selected settings or modify parameters to create the unique experience you want. The Ghost Experience has been a complex undertaking to implement into the game, but one we feel is critical to address many of the top concerns raised by our community via online feedback and the Community Survey.”

“Last year, we invited eight members of the Delta Company to our Paris studio to see how closely our first concept of this mode matched up with their expectations. We were thrilled by the initial excitement that the Immersive Experience has the potential to bring back the tactical, authentic spec ops feeling that players want from Ghost Recon. After months in development and several play tests with many types of players, including Delta Company members, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands players, and some entirely new to the franchise – we are ready to introduce the Ghost Experience to the game.”

For more details on all the features you can expect from the new Ghost Experience Immersive Mode jump over to the official Ubisoft Ghost Recon Breakpoint site.

Source : Ubisoft : Eurogamer

