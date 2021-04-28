Getac K120 rugged tablet launching July 2021

Getac has unveiled its new rugged tablet this week in the form of the Getac K120, powered by a Tiger Lake’ Intel quad-core i5/i7 processor supported by 16GB of memory as standard and featuring support for Wi-Fi 6, Thunderbolt 4 connectivity as well as a user-replaceable SSD. The rugged tablet is compatible with 4G/LTE and the new Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) standard. Dedicated GPS/GLONASS is also available to provide geolocation information anywhere on the planet. Diverse I/O port configuration means legacy equipment need not be left out.

The K120 is a new level of ruggedness, certified with the IP66 and military-grade MIL-STD 810H standards. It resists water, dust, salt, vibration, and will withstand temperatures from -29°C to +63°C (-20°F to 145°F) and a 6-foot (1.8m) drop while operating.

“The original K120’s blend of portability, connectivity and rugged reliability made it ideal for customers who needed a solution that could excel in every scenario, not just a few,” says Chris Bye, President, Getac UK Ltd. “The next-generation K120 raises that bar even higher, combining industry-leading rugged design with the latest technology, applications and services, to deliver a comprehensive solution that helps optimise productivity across a wide range of challenging industries.”

Enhanced versatility for every user scenario

The next-generation K120 has been designed with versatility at its core. This means it can be quickly and easily adapted to numerous real-world use cases via an extensive range of user modes and optional Getac accessories, including secure vehicle and office docks, hard handle, shoulder strap (2-point), dual bay battery charger and full-size keyboard.

Market leading IP66 and MIL-STD certifications

Like all Getac devices, the next-generation K120 is built rugged from the ground up to offer exceptional reliability that easily outperforms other rugged devices currently available on the market. MIL-STD-810H, MIL-STD-461G and IP66 certification, 6ft (1.8m) drop resistance and an operating temperature range of -29°C to 63°C (-20°F to 145°F) mean users can get to work without fear of data loss, damage or failure.

Getac Select – tailored for industry needs

The next-generation K120 is part of Getac Select®, which combines pre-configured rugged devices, software, accessories, and professional services into a total solution optimised for both individual applications and user groups. Key software utilities available for use alongside the K120 are the Virtual Global Positioning System Utility (VGPS), Getac Driving Safety Utility, Getac Device Monitoring System (GDMS), and KeyWedge Barcode Reader Utility.1

Extend the life of legacy applications with Getac’s Virtual Global Positioning System (VGPS)

Getac’s VGPS utility is a software solution that replicates GPS data to multiple virtual COM ports, allowing up to five different software applications to run simultaneously on a Getac device. Doing so helps extend the life of legacy applications that require COM port interfaces to run in parallel, such as AVL, CAD, or eCitation. VGPS can be seamlessly integrated with any GPS-equipped Getac device.

Source : Getac

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals