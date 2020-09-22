Get the most out of iOS 14 with the tips and tricks (Video)

Apple’s new iOS 14 software comes with a great range of new features that lets you customize your iPhones home screen.

We have already seen a video with lots of handy tips and now we have a new video from Zollotech that gives us some great tips to get the most out of iOS 14.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As we can see in the video there are some great tips and trips to help you navigate through all of the new features in iOS 14. This new update brings a lot more customization options to iOS which allows you to setup your device exactly for your needs.

The latest version of Apple’s iOS is now available to download for the iPhone and iPad, you can install it on your device by going to Settings > General > Software update.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals