Genesis GV60 starts at £47,005 in the UK

Genesis has revealed its pricing for the new Genesis GV60 electric vehicle in the UK, the car will start at £47,0005 for the premium model.

The top model in the range will be the Genesis GV60 Sport Plus, this model will cost £65,405 when it goes on sale.

GV60 is available in a choice of three all-electric powertrains (Premium, Sport and Sport Plus) and options to suit individual customer needs, which can be configured via the new easy-to-use online tool due to launch soon. Customers can choose their preferred GV60 by selecting their desired powertrain, trim levels and packages based on technology, innovation, and comfort, along with additional safety technology and infotainment features.

Dominique Boesch, Managing Director for Genesis Motor Europe, commented “GV60 represents a major milestone in our electrification journey. This vehicle combines premium performance and intuitive technology to provide a new generation of electric vehicle customers an electric experience without compromise. This is the first of three electric models launching this year and GV60 is signalling the brand’s commitment towards full electrification by 2025.”

the three models at launch will be the Premium, Sport, and the Sport Plus.

