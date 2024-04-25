The Gem12 Ryzen 8845HS Mini Gaming PC is a compact yet powerful device designed for high-performance gaming and computing. It features the AMD Ryzen 7 8845 HS processor, which includes an integrated Radeon 780m RTNA 3 iGPU. This mini PC supports up to 64 GB of DDR5 RAM and dual M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs, enhancing its speed and storage capabilities.

It runs on Windows 11 Pro and includes various modern connectivity options, including USB 4.0 and dual 2.5 GB Ethernet. A notable feature is the Oculink port, which allows for the connection of powerful external GPUs, significantly boosting its graphical performance. Let’s take a closer look.

Key Takeaways Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 8845 HS 8 cores, 16 threads, base clock of 3.8 GHz, and a boost up to 5.1 GHz.

Graphics: Integrated Radeon 780m RTNA 3 iGPU, capable of reaching up to 2700 MHz.

Memory: Supports up to 64 GB of DDR5 RAM at 5600 MHz.

Storage: Dual M.2 slots for PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs (2280 size).

Connectivity: USB 4.0, dual 2.5 GB Ethernet, HDMI, DisplayPort, and Oculink for external GPU.

Cooling and Power: Features a large internal fan for cooling and uses a 120W USB-C power supply.

Additional Features: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Oculink Port Offers External Graphics Card Support

The Gem12 offers flexible storage options with dual M.2 slots for PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs, providing ample space for games, applications, and files. It runs on Windows 11 Pro, which offers the latest security features and an intuitive interface for enhanced gaming and productivity.

Despite its compact size, the Gem12 boasts a wide array of modern ports, including:

USB 4.0

Dual 2.5 GB Ethernet

HDMI

DisplayPort

Oculink port for external GPU support

The inclusion of an Oculink port is particularly noteworthy, as it allows users to connect an external GPU for even greater graphical performance when needed.

Efficient Cooling and Power Management

To maintain optimal performance, the Gem12 features an advanced cooling system with an internal fan and dedicated heat sinks for SSDs. The mini PC operates on a 120W USB-C power supply, efficiently managing power consumption even under heavy loads.

The Gem12 also includes Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 for fast and stable wireless connectivity, as well as a 3.5mm jack for high-quality audio output.

1440p Mini Gaming PC

The Gem12’s sleek, compact chassis makes it highly versatile in terms of placement. It can easily fit on a small desk or within a living room setup, and features additional mounting options and rubber feet for increased stability.

This mini PC excels in 1440p gaming and is adept at professional-grade video editing, thanks to its robust CPU and GPU. The ability to connect an external GPU via the Oculink port allows the Gem12 to rival traditional high-end gaming rigs, offering remarkable versatility and power in a small package.

The Gem12 Ryzen 8845HS Mini Gaming PC is a powerful, versatile solution for gamers and creative professionals who require high performance in a compact form factor. With its innovative hardware, ample storage, and modern connectivity options, the Gem12 adapts to evolving needs, making it an excellent choice for those who value efficiency, power, and practicality in a mini PC.

