GELID Slim Silence AM4 CPU cooler

If you are building a small desktop mini PC system and would like a quiet CPU cooling solution then the new Slim Silence AM4 created by the development team at Gelid Solutions might be worth more investigation. The cooler conforms to RoHS and WEEE and carries a 5 year warranty and is now available priced at $22 or €19.

Supporting Mini ITX, Micro ATX, ATX, HTPC, Panel PC, Car PC & 1U server the heatsink has a height of just 28mm, enabling it to only to fit most low-profile chassis types. dissolves equipped with a Silent Fan with Intelligent PWM Function, a 65mm frameless fan with ball bearing and PWM control to minimize noise level while providing sufficient air flow to enhance cooling under high-load & ensure extended service life in high temperature environment.

Cooling is provide by two high-quality sintered heatpipes integrated into the heatsink base, enabling efficient and quick heat transfer from CPU to aluminum fins.

– 1U Cooler Height (28mm)

– Double High-Performance Heatpipe

– Silent PWM Fan with Ball Bearing

– High Airflow

– 5 Years Warranty

Source : TPU : GELID Solutions

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals