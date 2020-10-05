GeForce RTX 3070 launch delayed until October 29th 2020 confirms NVIDIA

Gamers hoping to pick up a GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card, may be disappointed to learn that NVIDIA has pushed back the launch date of the GeForce RTX 3070, to give the company a little more time to prepare for orders and stop a repeat of the ordering chaos during the launch of the GeForce RTX 3090 and GeForce RTX 3080 cards last month. NVIDIA explains a little more about their decision.

” Production of GeForce RTX 3070 graphics cards are ramping quickly. We’ve heard from many of you that there should be more cards available on launch day. To help make that happen, we are updating the availability date to Thursday, October 29th. We know this may be disappointing to those eager to purchase a GeForce RTX 3070 as soon as possible, however this shift will help our global partners get more graphics cards into the hands of gamers on launch day.”

“The GeForce RTX 3070 delivers incredible performance and features, including NVIDIA Reflex and Broadcast. Across a variety of ray-traced and rasterized DirectX and Vulkan titles, the GeForce RTX 3070 delivers similar or faster performance than the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti (which sold for twice the price) and is on average 60% faster than the original GeForce RTX 2070.”

The GeForce RTX 3070 is expected to launch priced at $499.

