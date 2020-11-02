EVGA GeForce RTX 3070 Series graphics cards now available

EVGA has this week announced the availability of its new EVGA GeForce RTX 3070 NVIDIA Ampere architecture graphics card equipped with enhanced RT Cores and Tensor Cores, new streaming multiprocessors, and high-speed G6 memory.

“The EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 is colossally powerful in every way imaginable, giving you a whole new tier of performance at 8K resolution. It’s powered by the NVIDIA Ampere architecture, which doubles down on ray tracing and AI performance with enhanced RT Cores, Tensor Cores, and new streaming multiprocessors. Combined with the next generation of design, cooling, and overclocking with EVGA Precision X1, the EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 Series redefines the definition of ultimate performance.”

“The new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs, the 2nd generation of RTX, features new RT Cores, Tensor Cores and streaming multiprocessors, bringing stunning visuals, amazingly fast frame rates, and AI acceleration to games and creative applications. Powered by the NVIDIA Ampere architecture, which delivers increases of up to 1.9X performance-per-watt over the previous generation, the RTX 30 Series effortlessly powers graphics experiences at all resolutions, even up to 8K at the top end. The GeForce RTX 3090, 3080, and 3070 represent the greatest GPU generational leap in the history of NVIDIA.”

EVGA iCX3 Cooling Technology

– ARGB GeForce RTX 30 Series LED – Vibrant, customizable range of color and brightness to light up your system.

– Triple Fan Cooling – Three fans are installed on all air-cooled EVGA GeForce RTX 3070 Series graphics cards to optimize airflow, increase cooling performance, and reduce fan noise.

– Unified Copper Block for GPU and Memory – A unified copper block which EVGA has previously used on the HYBRID cooler solution and is proven to lower both GPU and memory temperatures.

– Asymmetry Fan Arrangement and Design – Asymmetry fan layout to allow the airflow to cover nearly the entire heatsink increasing airflow for better heat dissipation.

– Air-Through PCB – Carefully placed cut-outs in the PCB and backplate improve airflow and decrease exhaust recovery.

– Through-Hole Heatsink Fins – The EVGA iCX3 heatsink features many L-shaped fins with hundreds of through-holes to allow cool air to run through the entire heatsink evenly and quietly.

Source : EVGA : TPU

