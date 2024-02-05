Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3050 6G graphics cards now available

Gigabyte Technology has recently expanded its product range with the introduction of two new graphics cards that promise to enhance the gaming and creative experiences for users. These new models, the GeForce RTX 3050 EAGLE OC 6G and the GeForce RTX 3050 OC Low Profile 6G, are built upon the powerful NVIDIA 2nd generation RTX architecture. This advanced technology includes specialized cores for ray tracing and AI, as well as fast GDDR6 memory, which together aim to deliver an exceptional 1080p gaming experience.

The GeForce RTX 3050 EAGLE OC 6G is particularly suited for those who value high performance and a unique design. It features a space-inspired look and is equipped with the WINDFORCE cooling system. This system uses specially designed fans that spin in alternate directions and a fan stop feature to effectively manage heat. The fans are also treated with a nano-graphene lubricant, which extends their life and minimizes noise. Additionally, the card is built with ULTRA DURABLE certified components that help to reduce temperatures and boost performance, making it a dependable choice for long gaming sessions.

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3050 6G

For users with compact PCs, the GeForce RTX 3050 OC Low Profile 6G offers a space-efficient option that doesn’t sacrifice cooling capabilities. It includes a dual-fan design and a copper heat pipe, as well as the same durable components found in the EAGLE OC model. Despite its smaller size, this card can support up to four monitors, thanks to its multiple DisplayPort and HDMI outputs, making it versatile for setups with multiple displays.

Both of these new graphics cards feature the latest in gaming technology, such as real-time ray tracing, which simulates the behavior of light to create lifelike visuals in games. They also include DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling), an AI-powered technique that boosts frame rates while maintaining high-quality images. These features, along with the robust GDDR6 memory, ensure that gamers can enjoy a fluid and immersive experience at 1080p resolution.

The launch of the Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3050 6G graphics cards marks an important moment for those in the gaming and professional fields, offering new options that blend performance with innovative cooling solutions. Whether opting for the EAGLE OC 6G with its advanced cooling and durability or the OC Low Profile 6G for its compact design, users can expect a top-tier gaming experience powered by the latest in NVIDIA’s RTX technology.



