New Colorful GeForce RTX 30 Series graphics cards introduced

Hardware manufacturer Colorful has introduced their new GeForce RTX 30 Series graphics cards this week offering consumers second-generation RTX cards with new RT Cores, Tensor Cores and streaming multiprocessors.

Colorful will also be introducing the all-new iGame Center to the GeForce RTX 30 Series graphics cards. iGame Center software integrates the iGame Zone and iGame Dynamik Light into one application. Providing a simplified and RGB lighting control via the app as well as an overclocking function for Colorful graphics cards.

“The Colorful iGame GeForce RTX 30 Series Neptune features the third-generation liquid cooling system delivering superior and silent cooling. It sports a mirror-surfaced water cooler with RGB lighting that illuminates eye-catching effects. The iGame GeForce RTX 3080 Neptune, with its slim full-cover water block, comes in a slimmer 3-slot form-factor. The RGB lighting on the water block is fully customizable using the iGame Center app.

Advanced Series-The spiritual enjoyment of visual effect

The COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 30 Series Advanced features the upgraded Silver Shark 3.0 cooling engine that provides exceptional cooling performance. Its massive 3-slot triple-fan cooler delivers aggressive cooling to provide stability and cool temperatures in running the most demanding game titles. The Advanced series also sports RGB lighting on its center cooling fan for added illumination that complements gaming PCs. Meanwhile, this card features light frozen visual effect when color change. It also comes with a toolbox that has a screwdriver and a VGA holder.

Ultra Series-Exterior Design Tailored Gaming hipster

The COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 30 Series Ultra sports a fresh and cool exterior design that fits the gaming lifestyle. Its RGB lighting effects can be synchronized with all iGame products via the iGame Center app. It uses a slim 3-slot form-factor with three cooling fans, two 90 mm and one 80 mm, to deliver efficient cooling to the GPU.

NB Series-Triple-Fan Upgrade for better cooling

The COLORFUL GeForce RTX 30 Series NB features a triple-fan cooler for full coverage cooling and aggressive heat dissipation to deliver reliable gaming performance tested to ensure stable operations for long gaming sessions. Compare with last version NB series, COLORFUL GeForce RTX 3080 NB upgrade to triple-fan structure for better cooling performance.”

Source : Colorful

