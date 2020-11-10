Gears Tactics launches on Xbox One and PC

Today the fast-paced, turn-based strategy game Gears Tactics puzzle both the Xbox and PC platforms. “Outnumbered and fighting for survival, recruit and command your squad to hunt down an evil mastermind who makes monsters”. Complete the Gears Tactics tutorial and get Armored Gabe Character Skin for multiplayer modes in Gears 5 starting on November 17th 2020. Purchase and play Gears Tactics by Dec 4, 2020 or play Gears Tactics on Xbox Game Pass by Dec 4, 2020 and receive the Thrashball Cole Character Pack.



<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

” Gears Tactics is set 12 years before the first Gears of War. Cities on the planet Sera are beginning to fall to the monstrous threat rising from underground – the Locust Horde. With the government in disarray, a squad of survivors emerge as humanity’s last hope.”

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Play as Gabe Diaz, recruiting, equipping and commanding your squads on a desperate mission to hunt down the relentless and powerful leader of the Locust army: Ukkon, the evil mastermind who makes monsters. Against all odds and fighting for survival, outsmart your enemy in uniquely brutal, turn-based tactical combat.”

For more information and purchasing options jump over to the official Xbox website by following the link below.https://majornelson.com/2020/11/09/gears-tactics-is-now-available-for-xbox-one-and-windows-10-xbox-play-anywhere

Source : Major Nelson

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals