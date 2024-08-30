Garmin Enduro 3 Smartwatch Reviewed (Video)

The Garmin Enduro 3 smartwatch introduces a range of notable advancements, including extended battery life, a new optical heart rate sensor, and an improved solar panel design. Specifically designed with endurance athletes like ultra-runners and trail runners in mind, the Enduro 3 aims to deliver enhanced functionality and performance at a more accessible price point compared to its predecessors. DC Rainmaker gives us a detailed look at the new Garmin Enduro 3 in a new video.

Battery Life

One of the standout features of the Garmin Enduro 3 is its impressive claim of over 300 hours of GPS battery life. This significant improvement in battery longevity is primarily attributed to the watch’s redesigned solar panel, which boosts efficiency by an impressive 120% compared to previous models. While real-world testing has shown varying results depending on usage patterns and environmental factors, upcoming firmware updates are expected to further optimize the watch’s performance and potentially extend its already impressive battery life even further.

Affordability

In a welcome move for consumers, the Garmin Enduro 3 is now priced at $899, a significant reduction from the previous model’s price tag of $1,199. This price drop makes the Enduro 3 a more affordable option for endurance athletes who seek high-end features and performance without the premium cost associated with top-tier smartwatches. The improved affordability of the Enduro 3 is likely to attract a wider range of users who may have previously been deterred by the higher price point of its predecessor.

Heart Rate Monitoring

Equipped with Garmin’s latest Gen 5 heart rate sensor, the Enduro 3 offers advanced health monitoring capabilities. This state-of-the-art sensor, which is also found in other high-end Garmin devices like the Epix Pro and Fenix 7 Pro, includes features such as wrist temperature measurement and ECG capability. The ECG functionality is currently certified for use in the United States, providing users with a valuable tool for monitoring their cardiovascular health.

Solar Panel Innovation

The Garmin Enduro 3 features an improved solar panel design that enhances screen visibility by no longer covering the entire display. Instead, the watch now incorporates a thicker solar ring around the bezel, which captures sunlight more efficiently and contributes to the device’s extended battery life. This innovative design change allows for a clearer, more readable display without compromising the solar charging capabilities of the watch.

User Interface

The user interface of the Garmin Enduro 3 has been updated to align with the latest design language found in the Fenix 8 series. Settings are now more intuitively arranged, making it easier for users to navigate and customize their watch to their preferences. Additionally, new features for activity tracking and navigation have been added, further enhancing the watch’s user-friendly nature and making it more accessible to a wider range of users.

GPS Performance

The Garmin Enduro 3 offers mixed results in terms of GPS performance, with accuracy varying depending on the mode used, such as GPS only versus SatIQ. However, the watch includes a post-processing feature that allows for the correction of GPS inaccuracies after an activity has been completed. This feature ensures more reliable tracking for your activities, providing you with accurate data to analyze and learn from.

Additional Features

The Enduro 3 comes equipped with a range of additional features, including a flashlight, music playback, and contactless payments. These features add to the watch’s versatility and convenience, making it a well-rounded device for various activities and situations. However, it is worth noting that the Enduro 3 lacks some of the features found in the higher-end Fenix 8, such as diving capabilities and a built-in speaker/microphone for taking calls. These omissions may be a consideration for some users who require these specific features.

Design and Usability

The Garmin Enduro 3 features a lightweight and comfortable design, making it easy to wear for extended periods without causing discomfort or irritation. The watch’s screen has been improved, offering increased sharpness and clarity that makes it easier to read in various lighting conditions, from bright sunlight to low-light environments. The intuitive button layout and responsive touch screen further contribute to the watch’s overall usability, making it a pleasure to interact with during activities and daily use.

Conclusion

The Garmin Enduro 3 positions itself as a cost-effective alternative to the higher-end Fenix 8, offering a range of similar features and improved battery life at a more accessible price point. With its advanced heart rate monitoring, innovative solar panel design, and user-friendly interface, the Enduro 3 stands out as a strong contender for endurance athletes seeking a high-performance smartwatch that won’t break the bank. While it may lack some of the more advanced features found in the Fenix 8, the Enduro 3’s impressive battery life, reliable GPS tracking, and comfortable design make it a compelling choice for those prioritizing longevity and performance in their smartwatch.

Source & Image Credit: Garmin Enduro 3



