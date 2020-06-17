Garmin Edge 130 Plus and Edge 1030 Plus announced

Garmin has launched two new cycling computers, the Garmin Edge 130 Plus and Edge 1030 Plus and prices for the Edge 130 starts at £169.99 to £239.99.

The Garmin Edge 1030 Plus is more expensive and it starts at £519.99 to £599.99 depending on exact specifications.

Garmin International Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today announced the Edge 130 Plus and Edge 1030 Plus, its latest GPS bike computers that include state of the art navigation, performance insights and safety and tracking features. Engineered for cyclists, by cyclists, the Edge 130 Plus and Edge 1030 Plus will not only track a ride, but monitor stats, provide training guidance and more. Ideal for riding no matter the weather conditions, the Edge 130 Plus features a button design and a 1.8-inch display that’s sharp and easy to read, whereas the Edge 1030 Plus offers a 3.5-inch touchscreen display that is quick and responsive – even when wet or used with gloves.



“Big or small, the Edge 130 Plus and Edge 1030 Plus cycling computers are full of features for every type of rider – from the entry-level cyclist, to the adventurers and competitors,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of worldwide sales. “Boasting a combination of performance, navigation, awareness and connectivity features, these new GPS cycling computers make it easy for all riders to take their adventure to the next level.”

You can find out more information about the new Garmin Edge 130 Plus and Edge 1030 Plus over at Garmin at the link below.

Source Garmin

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals