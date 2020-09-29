HyperJuice Stackable 100w GaN Charger



HyperJuice has this week launched its new range of Stackable GaN Chargers offering both 65w and 100w USB-C charging. Using a new Gallium Nitride semiconductor material the HyperJuice range HYPER has been working for almost a year perfecting the circuit design and firmware to fully utilize the Navitas GaNFast NV6125/NV6127 Power IC to bring the HyperJuice charger to customers.

Special early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $39 or £31, offering a considerable discount of approximately 50% off the retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the HyperJuice Stackable GaN Charger Kickstarter campaign is successful and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2020. To learn more about the HyperJuice Stackable GaN Charger project checkout the promotional video below.

“Rated at 1500W, it can power the most demanding electronics and appliances. HyperJuice uses a power outlet but also gives one back. Easily insert HyperJuice into any situation even when there are no available power outlets. HyperJuice Stackable Chargers are rated to pass through 1500W of power so you can stack a total of 16 x 100W chargers to create a 1600W supercharger with 48 x USB-C and 16 x USB-A ports, all over a single power outlet. “

“HyperJuice utilizes the industry-leading Navitas GaNFast NV6125/NV6127 Power IC to miniaturize components normally found in traditional chargers. The new Gallium Nitride semiconductor material allows for power devices that can operate at higher voltages and switching frequency which results in smaller and more efficient chargers.”

The HyperJuice Stackable GaN Charger is available in both 65w and 100w versions :HyperJuice 65W with 3 charging ports (2 x USB-C and 1 x USB-A, HyperJuice 100W with 4 charging ports (3 x USB-C and 1 x USB-A). For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications, jump over to the official HyperJuice Stackable GaN Charger crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

