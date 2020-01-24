LilNob 65w GaN adapter $40

LilNob is a small compact yet powerful GaN Adapter which is launched via Kickstarter this month offering 65W of power, 2 x USB-C ports and 1 x USB-A port. Watch the demonstration video below for an overview of the small GaN Adapter which supports Quick Charge 4.0 technology and is capable of charging a MacBook Pro via its USB-C port.

Earlybird pledges are now available from $40 or roughly £31 offering a 20% discount off the recommended retail price. If all goes to plan worldwide shipping is expected to take place during April 2020 and the compact GaN Adapter is available in either black or white finishes.

“LilNob is a next-generation AC adapter that combines three important points, made possible by GaN technology: compact, powerful, and with multiple ports. AC adapter using GaN (Gallium Nitride), a next generation semiconductor technology. With LilNob, we are confident that you will save charging time, cut down on space used for chargers, and so free up space for carrying other things that are important to you. LilNob will help reduce the clutter and help you have a more enjoyable and convenient daily life.” Explains CIO the company and development team behind the LilNob portable power adapter.

Features of the LilNob GaN Adapter include :

– LilNob is powered by Gallium Nitride, a next generation technology, which enables it to be the smallest possible size

– With the high output of 65W, it can charge a Macbook Pro

– Useful specs: equipped with 2 x USB-C ports (Power Delivery 3.0) and 1 x USB-A port (supports Quick Charge 4.0)

Source: Kickstarter

