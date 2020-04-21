Creative unveils new Sound BlasterX AE-5 Plus gaming sound card

Creative has this week announced the launch of its latest gaming soundcard in the form of the Sound BlasterX AE-5 Plus, equipped with Dolby Digital Live and DTS Encoding for more surround sound delivery options. Within the Xamp discrete headphone bi-amp, each audio channel is individually amplified, allowing the Sound BlasterX AE-5 Plus to deliver pristine audio fidelity in an unaltered lossless model to each earcup regardless of demand.

“Transform your gaming audio into immersive, theatrical audio! On top of support for Dolby Digital Live and DTS Connect Encoding, the Sound BlasterX AE-5 Plus also features discrete 5.1 on speakers, and up to 7.1 virtual surround on both speakers and headphones.”

The Sound BlasterX AE-5 Plus is a SABRE-class PCI-e DAC that is perfect for high resolution audio for games, music and movies. It delivers extremely clean 122 dB DNR audio stream at up to 32-bit / 384 kHz* playback with ultra-low distortion and jitter, says Creative.

“Be one of the proud OPs showing off their gaming rigs on r/battlestations! The Sound BlasterX AE-5 Plus is a perfect convergence between aesthetics and performance that features a SABRE32 ultra-class hi-res PCI-e gaming sound card and DAC with customizable RGB LEDs on its body, and comes with an included RGB LED strip. It also features our award-winning Xamp discrete headphone amp that utilizes a bi-amplification technology, as well as our full suite of industry-leading audio processing technologies including Surround Virtualization.”

Source : Creative

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals