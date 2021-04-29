COLORFUL iGame M600 Mirage gaming PC with magnetic power key security

Computer hardware manufacturer COLORFUL has this week unveiled its new range of iGame M600 Mirage gaming PC rigs, featuring the latest 11th generation Intel Core processors and the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30-Series graphics cards. Unique to the iGame M600 Mirage gaming PC, is a magnetic Power Key, that is used to turn on your gaming PC, yet providing security when you are not around.

11th Gen. Intel Core i5-11400 / GeForce RTX 3060 ~ $1599

11th Gen. Intel Core i7-11700 / GeForce RTX 3060 ~ $1799

11th Gen. Intel Core i7-11700K / GeForce RTX 3070 ~ $2799

11th Gen. Intel Core i7-11700K / GeForce RTX 3080 ~ $3099

11th Gen. Intel Core i9-11900K / GeForce RTX 3090 ~ $5299

“The COLORFUL iGame M600 Mirage features vibrant RGB lighting across the entire chassis having more than 70 individually addressable RGB LEDs to create a Dynamik Light effect on top, in front, and at the bottom of the chassis. The iGame M600 Mirage comes in a solid side panel and tempered glass side panel options and comes with a graphics card bracket to support heavy high-performance GPUs.”

“The iGame M600 Mirage is offered in a wide selection of configurations with CPU options from a modest Intel Core i5-11400 up to a beastly Intel Core i9-11900K 8-core processor. The same goes with the graphics card options from a GeForce RTX 3060 up to the latest gaming graphics powerhouse – the GeForce RTX 3090. The gaming PC uses an AIO liquid CPU cooler and high-speed NVMe SSD storage for fast and responsive gaming.”

“The iGame M600 Mirage’s RGB Dynamik Lighting has over 70 ARGB LEDs that are fully customizable via iGame Center. It consists of a unique Skylight RGB effect on the top panel, a pair of ARGB strips on the front panel, and a vibrant RGB underglow at the bottom. All of the RGB lighting components are fully customizable using the iGame Center.”

Source : TPU

