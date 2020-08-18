Zephyr gaming mouse with integrated cooling system stops sweaty palms

Zephyr is a new gaming mouse equipped with an integrated cooling system, para cord cable and ergonomic design. The lightweight gaming mouse weighs just 68 g and offers 16,000 dpi as well as RGB lighting and more. Launched via Kickstarter this week the Zephyr gaming mouse is now available to back with early bird pledges starting from $79 offering a 50% saving of the companies recommended retail price. If the campaign is successful worldwide shipping is expected to take place during October 2020.

“The Zephyr is our first gaming mouse that’s engineered from the ground up to help you perform at the top of your abilities. Besides lots of awesome features, one thing stands out immediately, a built-in fan and open structure design to keep your hand and mind cool when you need it most. “

“Say bye-bye to sweaty palms, what makes Zephyr so unique is a built-in fan that cools your hand as you use it. Whether you want a gentle breeze or full-blown arctic wind, you can customize it any way you like with an RPM range from 4,000 to 10,000, or completely switched off.”

“Even with a built-in fan, it weighs just 68 grams making it extremely lightweight. We’re working with the best parts, like OMRON switches, a Pixart 3389 sensor with 16,000 DPI resolution, and insanely beautiful customizable RGB LEDs.”

Source : Kickstarter

