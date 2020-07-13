Razer Miniaturized DeathAdder V2 gaming mouse

Razer has introduced its new DeathAdder V2 Mini ultra-lightweight ergonomic gaming mouse this week, equipped with a True 8500 DPI Optical Sensor, Razer Optical Mouse Switches and on-board memory profile.

“Small in size, but huge in reputation and performance—the Razer DeathAdder V2 Mini is a small, ergonomic gaming mouse that continues a legendary legacy. Offering unrivalled handling and comfort for gamers with smaller hands, and packed with tech to cut the competition down to size. With improved tactility for crisper, more satisfying clicks, the switches in this small ergonomic gaming mouse actuate with an industry-leading response time of 0.2 milliseconds. Utilizing an infrared light beam instead of physical contact to register every click, this form of actuation removes the need for debounce delay and never triggers unintended clicks, giving you closer control and flawless execution.”

“Derived from our award-winning DeathAdder ergonomics, its smaller form factor is designed for small to medium hand sizes, and is versatile enough to accommodate most grip styles. At zero cost to build strength, the chassis has also shed more weight so you can pull off effortless swipes and play for long hours in comfort. The Razer DeathAdder V2 Mini’s cable has greater flexibility and is designed to produce minimal drag, so that you can perform quicker, more fluid swipes for a higher degree of control.”

Source : Razer

