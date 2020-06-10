ADATA XPG PRIMER gaming mouse fitted with Omron switches

ADATA has this week introduced a new gaming mouse to its range in the form of the ADATA XPG PRIMER, constructed with Omron switches rated for 20-million clicks for high durability, reliability, and a high production yield rate.

The gaming mouse is also equipped with a PMW3360 optical sensor and has been created to offer gamers the perfect balance of value, accuracy, and quality. With six preset DPI settings from 400 to 12000, choose the resolution that best serves your needs. The XPG PRIMER also sporta RGB lighting effects and the dedicated RGB button cycles through four preset light effect settings to get your desired effect and set the mood depending on your gameplay.

“Introducing the XPG PRIMER gaming mouse. Whether you’re a veteran that likes a simple mouse with attitude or a novice looking to up your gaming prowess, the XPG PRIMER is for you. Sporting Omron switches with a 20-million-clicks rating, an optical sensor with up to 12000 DPI, and a plethora of design touches for comfort, accuracy, durability, and flair, the XPG PRIMER is ready to up your game!”

Features of the ADATA XPG PRIMER gaming mouse :

– Durable Double-Shot Surface with PBT

– Balanced Weight – 98g ± 5%

– Textured Side Grips for Long-Session Comfort

– Ultra-Light Braided Cable

– Selectable RGB Lighting Effects

– 12000 DPI PMW3360 Optical Sensor

– Omron Mechanical Switches with 20-Million Clicks Durability

– Tactile Scroll Wheel for Greater Control

Source : ADATA

