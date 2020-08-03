Mad Catz has announced that it’s new high-performance gaming mouse the R.A.T. 8+ ADV will soon be arriving in stores worldwide although no specific pricing and availability has been released as yet by Mad Catz. The new gaming mouse follows on from the recent launch of the R.A.T PRO X3 Supreme Edition gaming mouse.

The Mad Catz R.A.T. 8+ ADV mouse features 20,000 DPI with movement speeds of up to 400 inches per second, and 50G of acceleration. As well as being fitted with high-durability switches, providing owners with more than 60 million clicks.

Mad Catz R.A.T. 8+ ADV high performance gaming mouse :

– Palm Rest: Whether your grip is palm, claw, or fingertip, the R.A.T. 8+ ADV can quickly adapt by adjusting in length to suit your gaming style.

– Thumb Rest: Moving along two axes, gamers can find the ideal position for their thumb to rest during the battle, improving comfort and reaction times.

– Extra parts: R.A.T. 8+ ADV comes with 2 pairs of swappable palm rests and pinkie rest, including anti-slip Palm Rests and Pinkie Rests to further enhance your grip.

– Barrel Scroll: The R.A.T. 8+ ADV features a unique scrollable barrel component situated on the top of the mouse. With Barrel Scroll, FPS games take on a whole new life, with easier leaning and sharper controls when evading the enemy or assisting a teammate.

– Precision Aim: Increase or decrease the sensor or cursor speed with a single button press, ideal for snipper modes and smashing that perfect shot!

– Weight: Bin the bulk and tailor your mouse to your preferred weight via a series of removable weights included in pack. Alter the weight of your mouse depending on the genre of game you are playing or the length of time played, reducing fatigue and increasing accuracy.

– Chameleon RGB Lighting: Bath your gaming environment in mesmerizing light. Customize your lighting environment, choosing between millions of colors and even apply patterns such as breathing and pulse if static lighting isn’t your thing!

– High-Quality Coating: Featuring a striking red-gloss-coating, the R.A.T. 8+ ADV is made to be seen and feels addictively tactile during play

Source : Mad Catz

