New Lenovo gaming monitors arrive in January 2021 from $240

Lenovo has this week introduced new additions to its range of gaming monitors, announcing the imminent availability of the Lenovo G27q-20 and Lenovo G27-20, both engineered to be stutter-free with AMD FreeSyncTM Premium technology says Lenovo. The 27-inch Lenovo G27q-20 gaming monitor with QHD will start at $300 and the 27-inch Lenovo G27-20 gaming monitor with FHD will starts from $240 Bothe are expected to be available to purchase during January 2021.

“The new Lenovo G27q-20 is a highly functional and flat monitor well-suited for gaming and your home office. It comes with an anti-glare and high-resolution display at QHD (2560 x 1440) offered in a large 27-inch size for immersive gaming. Enjoy an amazing refresh rate of up to 165Hz with AMD FreeSyncTM Premium technology to display smoother gameplay and natural movement on the new Lenovo G27q-20, while the flat 27-inch Lenovo G27-20 offers 144Hz refresh rate and Full HD (1920 x 1080) panel resolution. Both monitors are capable of a 1 ms Moving Picture Response Time (MPRT) and 3 ms response time to reduce motion blur and help to eliminate streaking and ghosting.”

“With 16:9 aspect ratio, these IPS display panels are built to provide an uncompromised at-home gaming, working or learning experience by providing outstanding color and grayscale performance and wide viewing angles for remarkable clarity. Able to virtually display the same number of colors as a 10-bit monitor, these screens are calibrated to an 8-bit + FRC quality standard for impressive color reproduction and 99 percent sRGB color gamut-all these features combine to help make your creative work shine.”

Source : Lenovo

