Micron Crucial Ballistix MAX 5100 gaming memory

Crucial, Micron’s global consumer brand of computer memory and storage has announced the launch of its new limited edition Crucial Ballistix MAX 5100 gaming memory. Crucial explains in its press release that the same gaming DRAM modules were recently used by a competitive overclocker to hit a blistering 6,666MT/s, the fastest ever for DDR4 modules.

“The record-breaking frequency and valid CPU-Z screenshot are posted on HWBOT. Like Micron’s leading products and solutions for enterprise and personal computing, Crucial gaming memory is purpose-built, making it the only gaming memory that’s vertically integrated – designed, engineered and manufactured from start to finish in-house. This unique approach is unmatched by competitors, allowing the new 5100MT/s modules to deliver blazing fast speeds to hardcore gamers and maximized results to overclocking enthusiasts.”

A limited number of Crucial Ballistix MAX 5100 modules will be produced at launch and available in 16 GB kits and have been designed for extreme overclocking and engineered for compatibility only with the very latest AMD and Intel platforms, says Micron Crucial.

“We were the first to launch DDR4, the first to put LEDs on gaming DRAM, and now our latest Crucial Ballistix memory is giving gamers a sharper edge by enabling higher frame rates and better system performance,” said Teresa Kelley, vice president and general manager of Micron’s Consumer Products Group. “This latest memory speed is another testament to the team’s focus and delivery of world-class, innovative high-performance gaming products.”

Source : TPU

