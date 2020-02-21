GPD Win Max mini gaming laptop

Images have been released this week of the new GPD Win Max gaming laptop which is currently under development and will feature a 10th generation Intel Core Ice Lake processor. Offering a similar design to the previously released GPD P2 Max and smaller GPD Win 2 handheld game system, the latest GPD Win Max gaming laptop is also fitted with controllers and obligatory gaming buttons.

Connections on the GPD P2 Max gaming laptop include : HDMI, Ethernet, 1 x Thunderbolt 3, 1 x USB-C, 2 x USB-A and microSD card reader. The GPD Win Max is expected to be powered by an Intel Core i5-1035G7 processor supported by Intel Iris Plus graphics an be fitted with either an eight or 9 inch display sporting a resolution of 1280 x 800 pixels. Although full specifications have still yet to be finalised by GPD.

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : Liliputing

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals