OriginPC EVO17-S gaming laptop with Intel 10th Gen, GeForce RTX and up to 64GB RAM

Following on from the unveiling of the new OriginPC EVO15-S laptops earlier this month, OriginPC has now officially unveiled their all-new EVO17-S gaming laptop and NT-17 workstation laptopthe new laptops are powered by an Intel Core 10th Gen processor featuring up to 8 cores and 16 threads, supported by NVIDIA GeForce RTX SUPER graphics card with Max-Q design.

Both laptops are fitted with a 17.3 inch screen and offer improved battery life over previous models thanks to the latest hardware from Intel and NVIDIA.”Experience real-time ray-tracing and improved performance in games with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX SUPER graphics card, up to an RTX 2080 SUPER. Reach a 5.10 GHz clock speed using Intel Max Turbo with an Intel Core i7-10875H 8-core processor. The EVO17-S and NT-17 laptops are capable of supporting 64 GB RAM to make it ready to run multiple programs at the same time.”

Features of the The All-New EVO17-S and NT-17 Laptops Feature:

– Intel 10th Gen Core i7-10875H 8 core processor

– 17.3″ 240Hz FHD (1920*1080) narrow bezel display, 17.3″ 60Hz UHD (3840 x 2160) narrow bezel display that can show 100% of Adobe RGB color, or 17.3″ 144Hz FHD (1920*1080) narrow bezel display

– Up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER graphics card with Max-Q design

– Up to 2 x 2 TB m.2 PCIe SSDs

– Up to 64 GB (2 x 32 GB) DDR4 2666 MHz RAM

– Intel Dual Band Wireless-Wi-Fi 6 AX201 + BT

– Sound Blaster Atlas

– 3x USB 3.2 Gen1, 1x Thunderbolt 3, and a Micro SD Push-Push card reader

– 1x Mini DisplayPort 1.3, 1x HDMI Output

– 1x RJ-45 Ethernet port

– Full RGB per key backlit keyboard

– Custom HD UV printing and laser etching available

– Free Lifetime 24/7 Phone Support Based in the U.S.

“The EVO17-S makes a comeback with next-gen technology, an improved battery life, and amazing display options sure to make gamers and professionals happy,” said Kevin Wasielewski, ORIGIN PC CEO and co-founder. “Whether you plan on dominating your favorite multiplayer games or work on important projects, these new 17-inch laptops are ready to help you succeed.”

Source : TPU

