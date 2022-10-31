ROG Falchion Ace 65% gaming keyboard

ASUS has introduced a new addition to its range of gaming keyboards with the launch of the new Falchion Ace. Designed to provide Esports deemers with a compact 65% gaming keyboard the design features fast-actuating ROG NX mechanical switches and ROG-tuned force curves. The ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) Falchion Ace gaming keyboard is available in Black and Moonlight White and is equipped with two USB-C ports that can be used to quickly toggle between two computers. Offering three different tilt angles the keyboard offers an ergonomic adjustment to suit your preference and measures just 306 mm in length.

“Get ready for combat with the ROG Falchion Ace keyboard. This compact 65% form-factor gaming keyboard boasts an interactive touch panel and innovative two-way cover case, and features pre-lubed ROG NX mechanical switches, ROG stabilizers and durable ROG PBT doubleshot keycaps for smooth and precise keystrokes. Two USB-C ports on either side of the keyboard allow for a neat and flexible setup, while three keyboard tilt angles ensure comfortable gaming.”

65% gaming keyboard

“Additionally, the special ROG switch stabilizer design ensures smoother, more stable keystrokes-particularly for longer keys. Keyboard acoustics are also improved thanks to ROG PBT doubleshot keycaps and built-in sound dampening foam. An interactive touch panel along the left side of the keyboard enables easy volume adjustments and customized commands, while two USB-C ports allow for a neater gaming setup and lets gamers quick-toggle between two PCs. Plus, the Falchion Ace has three tilt angles that can be adjusted to suit the user’s preference and includes an innovative protective cover case.”

Source : ASUS



