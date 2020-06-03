New Razer Ornata V2 gaming keyboard features hybrid switch

Razer has this week introduced a new keyboard to its range in the form of the Razer Ornata V2, featuring hybrid switches that combine the benefits of both membrane keys and mechanical switches in one design. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the innovative hybrid switch of the Razer Ornata V2 gaming keyboard which is now available to purchase from the official Razer online store and worldwide distributors priced at $100.

“Fusing the snappy, clicky feedback of a mechanical switch with the familiar, cushioned feel of a conventional keyboard, each keystroke you make on the Razer Ornata V2 is as satisfying as it is precise.The Razer Ornata V2 has added controls that can be configured to pause, play, skip and tweak everything from brightness to volume—the ultimate convenience as you enjoy your entertainment.”

“Game more efficiently by mapping your desired functions via Razer Synapse 3, and tweak the keyboard to suit your playstyle by creating and saving unique profiles and macros. With 16.8 million colors and a suite of effects to choose from, the Razer Ornata V2 not only has deep customization, but offers greater immersion with dynamic lighting effects as you game on Chroma-integrated titles.”

Source : Razer

