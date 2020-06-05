Thermaltake introduces new gaming headsets

Thermaltake has introduced its latest gaming headsets in the form of the RIING Pro RGB 7.1, Shock XT Series & Isurus Pro V2 In-ear headsets.

The RIING Pro RGB 7.1 features 7.1 premium virtual surround and is fitted with oversized 50 mm drivers that minimize distortion while producing clear and precise sounds at both low and high frequencies, says Thermaltake. As well as sporting an intergrated ESS ES9018 DAC and SABRE9601K amplifier that delivers 24-bit/ 96 kHz lossless playback with “extraordinary dynamic range and ultralow distortion”. Other features incl ude in-line control box, for 7.1 virtual surround sound, preset EQ, and volume controls on-the-fly.

The Shock XT 7.1 Gaming Headset features 7.1 premium virtual surround and oversized 50 mm drivers that minimize distortion while producing clear and precise sounds at both low and high frequencies, ranging from 20Hz – 20 KHz. While the Shock XT Gaming Headset features oversized 50 mm drivers that minimize distortion, while producing clear and precise sounds at both low and high frequencies.

The Isurus Pro V2 In-ear Gaming Headset on the other hand is a new member of the Isurus series. This in-ear gaming headset features a 13 mm Hi-Res driver which makes audio quality softer and more elastic, users can experience greater sound clarity and more details when gaming, watching movies or listening to music.

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : TPU

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals