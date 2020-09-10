

XPG has launched a new gaming headset this week in the form of the XPG PRECOG ANALOG, which builds on previous headsets in the range such as the XPG PRECOG unveiled last year. Equipped with hybrid electrostatic-dynamic drivers and ergonomic ear cups covered in a skin-friendly fabric, the Hi-Res Audio-certified XPG PRECOG ANALOG gaming headset has been designed for “epic sound quality and long-session comfort” says XPG. Features include :

– The World’s First Hybrid Electrostatic / Dynamic Dual Driver Gaming Headset

– Hi-Res Audio Certified

– Ergonomic Ear Cushions

– Rotatable Ear Cup

– Auto-Adjust Headband

– Detachable High-Sensitivity Microphone

“The XPG PRECOG family of gaming headsets is the world’s first to feature dual electrostatic-dynamic drivers, giving users the best of both worlds. The headset’s electrostatic drivers provide crisp and clear high-frequency sound. Their thin and lightweight diaphragms generate sound across their entire surface and offer fast transient response times. Meanwhile, the dynamic drivers offer deep bass and solid low-frequency sound. All this comes together to deliver a headset that covers high frequencies without sacrificing bass, for full-bodied sound quality that’ll absorb the listener into their music or games. The Hi-Res Audio certified XPG PRECOG ANALOG features a phenomenal frequency response of 5Hz-50,000Hz to deliver enhanced sound quality for a heightened level of immersion during gameplay. Users can access and fully enjoy superior audio with content in FLAC/ALAC, AIFF, or MQA formats over usual compressed audio formats.

XPG’s patented PRO PLAYER BREATHABLE EAR CUSHIONS are encased in a breathable, skin-friendly fabric for enhanced comfort. They sport a slanted beveled design for a natural fit that won’t compress the user’s head, even when glasses are worn. The ear cushions also provide excellent sound insulation to keep ambient noise out. The headset also comes with a high-sensitivity microphone that minimizes interference between frequency ranges for clear and bright sound. Both the microphone and 3.5 mm cable can be detached for easy carrying and storage.”

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

