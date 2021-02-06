Ancient Myth TRPG handcrafted gaming dice by InfiniDice

Handcrafted Ancient Myth TRPG gaming dice by InfiniDiceIf you are searching for a custom handmade set of gaming dice for your next adventure you may be interested in the new range of Ancient Myth TRPG dice created by InfiniDice. Inspired by Greek mythology the creator has been inspired by the themes of godly power and a heroes ability to make their own destiny.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $20 or £15 (depending on current exchange rates). If the Ancient Myth TRPG campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2021. To learn more about the Ancient Myth TRPG gaming dice project review the promotional video below.

“It has always been my destiny to bond together with TRPG (Tabletop Role Playing Games). When I was young, I was immersed in Greek myths, fascinated by their meanings and eager to control my destiny like the heroes I read about. TRPG games provide an opportunity to escape and explore. Our imagination can shape other worlds there, guided by chance and the roll of the dice.”

“United by the love of the game, our young team joined forces and created this mythical collection – InfiniDice. These unique designs express our imagination and passion for TPRG. These heavy, intricately carved metal dice feel substantial in your hand and represent the artistic pursuit of balance, brilliant color, and a more powerful gaming experience.”

“InfiniDice is made up of 6 series of dice specially designed for all TRPG players. Each series symbolizes a legendary mythical story, yielding the power of ancient mythical gods to help you become the master of your games.”

Source : Kickstarter

