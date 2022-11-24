Livtab CyberOne fully featured gaming desk

If you are searching for a new gaming desk you might be interested in the Livtab CyberOne Kickstarter campaign. Now entering its final few days the project has raised over $300,000 thanks to over 250 backers. Equipped with a wealth of features the all in one sit or stand gaming desk features a 10 gear memory setting, automatic height adjustment, dual drive motors, spacious surface, companion application, super storage system and more. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $799 or £660 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Meet the latest Livtab CyberOne, an all-in-one, smart sit-to-stand desk that provides not only a comfortable and performance-driven gaming environment but also features a mecha-style cool-looking gaming setup. With the same Gundam table legs, mecha-like suspension accessories, dual automated lift Bluetooth speaker, and music sync RGB LED lighting, LIVTAB brings powerful momentum when lifted. “

Livtab CyberOne gaming desk

If the Livtab CyberOne crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2023. To learn more about the Livtab CyberOne gaming desk project view the promotional video below.

“In addition, CyberOne has a dual motor system and multiple memory settings that allow for quick adjustment and provide up to 350 lbs of payload for a smoother and more stable experience. Designed for your gaming pleasure, LIVTAB is not only a gaming desk but also a multifunctional workstation.

The desk also features convenient pull-out drawers made of eco-friendly material, a back perforated board equipped with multiple hooks, a slide rail for your monitor arm support, and a thoughtfully designed left-hanging storage cabinet made of mindful materials to hold and protect your small objects, providing seamlessly integrated storage space for all your home office supplies.”

“With the ability to memorize up to 10 different height settings, Livtab allows you to return to a comfortable height easily. Moreover, equipped with enhanced anti-collision technology and child lock system, it can detect obstacles and automatically reacts to stop.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the gaming desk, jump over to the official Livtab CyberOne crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





