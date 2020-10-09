Western Digital next generation WD_Black game storage range unveiled

Western Digital has this week revealed more details about its next generation WD_Black gaming storage. New additions to the expanding range of WD_BLACKDame storage include the WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD, WD_BLACK AN1500 NVMe SSD Add-in-Card and the WD_BLACK D50 Game Dock NVMe SSD. The WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD non-heatsink version will be available in 500 GB, 1 TB and 2 TB capacities starting at $149.99. The WD_BLACK AN1500 NVMe SSD Add-in-Card is available in 1 TB, 2 TB and 4 TB capacities starting at $299.99. The WD_BLACK D50 Game Dock NVMe SSD is available in a 1 TB capacity starting at $499.99 (MSRP USD). A non-SSD option, the WD_BLACK D50 Game Dock, is also available for purchase for $319.99

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD – Designed to feature the unprecedented performance of PCIe Gen 4 technology, this future-ready product will deliver fast read/write speeds up to 7000/5300 MB/s (1 TB model). Built with the WD_BLACK G2 controller and optimized for top-tier and high-intensive gaming (not intended for NAS or server environments), the WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD will help gamers achieve supreme PC performance. It reduces game load times and transfers files faster than its predecessor while using brand new cache technology. In addition to high performance, the WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD also delivers improved low queue-depth performance over its predecessor, allowing both gaming and everyday users to experience smoother loading of applications. And, for the ultimate in aesthetics and customization, there will be an optional RGB-enabled heatsink model that cuts down on thermal throttling. “

“WD_BLACK AN1500 NVMe SSD Add-in-Card – For gamers looking to achieve next-gen performance in a current-gen setup, this fully bootable plug and play add-in card is one of the fastest PCIe Gen3 x8 solutions on the market. Powered by two internal SSDs in RAID 0 and PCIe Gen3 x8 technology, gamers can experience read speeds up to 6500 MB/s and write speeds up to 4100 MB/s (2 TB and 4 TB models), giving them lightning fast gameplay so they can spend less time waiting and more time playing. Customizable RGB lighting (Windows only) complements your current rig while an integrated heatsink combats thermal throttling to help maintain peak performance.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

WD_BLACK D50 Game Dock NVMe SSD – This compact, high-performance gaming dock SSD, with heatsink design, transforms a Thunderbolt 3-compatible laptop into an integrated and immersive gaming station. An optimal solution for gamers looking to streamline their setup, the dock offers superfast speeds with NVMe technology, more capacity for games, and multiple ports for accessories – all powered by a single Thunderbolt 3 cord. The WD_BLACK D50 Game Dock NVMe SSD is complete with customizable RGB lighting controlled through the WD_BLACK Dashboard (Windows only).”

Availability of the new WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD standard non-heatsink model is expected for purchase before the end of October 2020. The WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD heatsink model is expected to be available for purchase in the first calendar quarter of 2021, while the D_BLACK AN1500 NVMe SSD Add-in-Card which is now available to purchase and the WD_BLACK D50 Game Dock and WD_BLACK D50 Game Dock NVMe SSD currently available to preorder with an imminent launch date.

Source : TPU : Western Digital

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals