New Lexar PLAY microSDXC UHS-I memory cards unveiled

Lexar has introduced a new range of microSD cards specifically designed for gaming devices, offering high-speed performance and available up to 1 TB in size. Each storage capacity is capable of reading at 150MB/s and have been designed to keep up with all your content, no matter if they are games, movies, music or books says Lexar.

– 128GB – Class 10, U1, V10, A1

– 256GB – Class 10, U3, V30, A1

– 512GB – Class 10, U3, V30, A2

– 1TB – Class 10, U3, V30, A2

“Cut down delays with fast transfer speeds of up to 150 MB/s1 and get A1 or A2-rated performance2, so you can load apps faster on your mobile devices and play more of what you love without missing a beat. With up to 1TB of space, these high-capacity Lexar PLAY microSD cards give you the speed and space you need to capture, transfer, store, and share more of what you love.”

“Avoid slow load times with read speeds of up to 150MB/s1 and fast A1 or A2-rated performance, so you can play more of what you love without missing a beat. With large capacities up to 1TB you can save all your favorite multimedia files. Ideal for portable gaming devices, smartphones, and tablets.”

– Compatible with portable gaming devices, smartphones and tablets

– Fast transfer speeds for quick loading time with up to 150MB/s read1

– Store more videos, movies, games, music and your favorite content with large capacity up to 1TB

– Quickly captures, plays back and transfers 1080p Full-HD video

– Loads apps faster with A1 or A2-rated performance2

– Five-year lifetime warranty

Source : Lexar

