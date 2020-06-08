Roll & Play game master’s tabletop toolkit

Graphic designer and gamer Sam Bartlett has created a new game masters tabletop toolkit, in the form of an 84 page book that allows you to quickly generate extra depth to your adventures .Compatible with D&D and many other tabletop RPGs, the generator book will help you to run more varied and exciting games, says Sam.

“We have all been there. You have introduced a background character, tavern interior, or maybe you briefly mentioned a chair in the corner… then your players ask you every conceivable detail about it. Even the most experienced game masters need a helping hand sometimes, and that is where Roll & Play comes in. This 84-PAGE book is packed with generators, loot producers and setting inspiration which will help you master your game on the fly, and help to add richer detail to the world you create.”

“One of the key features of this project is its wire binding – this helps to maximise space right where you need it, behind your games master screen. Space is at a premium behind there with your notepad, dice, tablet computers, pens, miniatures, maps etc. but with the wire binding you can easily fold the book in half without forcing it to stay open or worrying about it closing by itself like a normal book. Because of its A5 wire-bound format, it will fit snugly next to your essentials during your game. “

Early bird pledges are now available from £17 with worldwide delivery expected to take place during December 2020. For more information and a complete list of all available pledge options, jump over to the official Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

