Galio 120w USB-C charger GaN+SiC is the size of a credit card

Galio is developed to be the smallest charger on earth that delivers the maximum power possible through the use of the pioneering gallium nitride and silicon carbide (GaN+SiC) technology. The compact charger is 15% smaller than the size of an Apple 96w USB-C power adapter, and provides a full 120w of power, enough to charge a MacBook Pro, an iPad Pro and an iPhone 11 Pro all at full speed simultaneously. Check out the demo video below to learn more.

Early bird pledges are available from $59 offering a 40% saving off the recommended retail price, worldwide shipping is also available and expected to take place during May 2020. The Galio charger provides 120w quick charges to 3 devices, 2 x Type-C + 1 x USB-A, offers support all fast charging protocols, features integrated built-in foldable prongs and safeguards.

Galio is the world’s first Gallium Nitride and Silicon Carbide charger which provides a whopping 120W of power in the most compact package, 15% smaller yet 25% more powerful than Apple’s latest 96W USB-C charger. Galio features three USB ports that are able to fast charge three devices at the same time, 2 Type-C ports rated at 100W (20V/5A) max. and 1 standard USB port rated at 30W max. “

“When functioning individually, each Type-C port can charge a MacBook Pro 16” (at 96w super fast charging) or a Samsung Galaxy Note 10+/S20 (at 45w super fast charging) from dead to full in just over an hour; the USB-A port can top an iPad Pro 11” off fully in about an hour. The two Type-C ports enable you to charge two laptops simultaneously with 60W+60W 120W max. For instance, it can fully juice up a MacBook Pro 13” and a MacBook Air 13.3” in only one hour.”

Source : Kickstarter

