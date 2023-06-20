Gale ACT Puffer 4 season insulated jacket hits Kickstarter

Last year, the launch of the Gale VS jacket saw a remarkable level of support, generating a whopping $140,000. The feedback received from the community was the recurring suggestion for a 4-season version. Recognizing this need, a meticulous process of design, and rigorous testing took place over a year to finally shape the Gale ACT Puffer Collection. Early bird promotions are now available for the futuristic insulated puffer jacket from roughly $79 or £62 (depending on current exchange rates).

Insulated Puffer jacket

Now, we all know puffer jackets are no new player in the world of fashion or function. They’ve been our companion since forever, yet three key challenges continue to plague this comfort staple:

Insulation tends to lump together, particularly post-wash, giving the wearer an unflattering silhouette. Often, the jackets feature sub-par build quality with poorly made trims, seams, and zippers that can fail at the most inopportune moments. The usage of low-grade fabric often results in jackets feeling stuffy, with feathers protruding outwards.

All of these problems are familiar, and we’ve all wished for an answer. Enter the Gale ACT Puffer, where ACT stands for Advanced Comfort Technology.

Assuming that the Gale ACT Puffer funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2023. To learn more about the Gale ACT Puffer insulated jacket project watch the promotional video below.

The Gale ACT Puffer incorporates a technology that came into existence merely half a year ago. This fresh innovation, aims to enhance the future of puffer jackets and the way we stay snug throughout the year.

The Gale ACT Jackets have been engineered with a particular focus on solving the discomfort associated with traditional insulated jackets. This is where the company’s dual-tex mapping innovation comes into play. Essentially, dual-tex mapping refers to the strategic use of two separate fabrics for the outer shell and the inner layer.

Gale ACT Puffer

In the Gale ACT Puffer, you’ll find these essential features:

Dual-Tex Mapping : This is a significant leap forward in tackling issues related to comfort and insulation. The use of distinct fabrics for the outer shell and inner layer helps combat stuffiness and the issue of clumping insulation.

: This is a significant leap forward in tackling issues related to comfort and insulation. The use of distinct fabrics for the outer shell and inner layer helps combat stuffiness and the issue of clumping insulation. Improved Construction : Focusing on the structural strength, the jacket has been designed to avoid issues with trim, seams, and zippers. You can rest assured knowing that your travel plans won’t be spoiled by a wardrobe malfunction.

: Focusing on the structural strength, the jacket has been designed to avoid issues with trim, seams, and zippers. You can rest assured knowing that your travel plans won’t be spoiled by a wardrobe malfunction. High-Quality Fabric: The company has also taken measures to ensure the fabric quality is top-notch, reducing the chances of feathers poking out. It’s a relief to know you’ll not be battling a stuffy jacket or protruding feathers.

The Gale ACT Puffer stands as a testament to the continuous evolution of clothing technology. With its innovative design and attention to detail, it seeks to address the challenges faced by users of traditional puffer jackets. As the saying goes, innovation is born out of necessity, and the Gale ACT Puffer seems to have answered our calls for a more reliable, comfortable, and stylish option for all seasons.

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the insulated jacket, jump over to the official Gale ACT Puffer crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter



