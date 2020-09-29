G.I. Joe Operation Blackout launches next month

The G.I. Joe Operation Blackout the third-person shooter game based on the IDW comic book series G.I. Joe is now available to pre-order and will be launching on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One next month, available to play from October 13th 2020 onwards. Players can take on roles of 12 characters from the G.I. Joe Team or the Cobra Command, including Lady Jaye, Snake Eyes, Scarlett, Duke, Roadblock, Storm Shadow, Destro, Baroness, Cobra Commander, and Zartan, in two Sonic Adventure 2-style story modes: one where players control the protagonists, and one where players control the antagonists.

“G.I. Joe and Cobra are back! G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout is a team-based third- person shooter where you play as your favorite characters from Team G.I. Joe and Team Cobra. Experience the action from both sides as you help G.I. Joe restore order and lead Cobra to world domination. Continue the fight with all new character and weapon skins and get exclusive access to the art and music from the game! G.I. JOE VS COBRA – Play with 12 of your favorite characters from both sides including Snake Eyes, Duke, Roadblock, Storm Shadow, Cobra Commander, Destro and more in 4-player PvP and across 17 epic campaign story missions. “

Features of the G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout game inlcude :

– Includes voice acting for over 20 iconic characters in the G.I. Joe universe.

– COMBAT TOOLS – Fight for your side with 18 awesome weapons, 36 weapon skins, 12 alternate character skins and a series of uniquely devastating ultimate abilities.

– LEGENDARY FRANCHISE – Take control of the iconic G.I. Joe Persuader and Cobra H.I.S.S. tanks in your battle across classic locations like the USS Flagg and Cobra Headquarters.

– CO-OP & PVP MULTIPLAYER – Play the campaign with a friend in local co-op, or compete in 4-player PvP local matches in 4 Multiplayer Modes: Capture the Flag, Assault, King of The Hill, and Deathmatch Arena. Digital Deluxe Edition Includes: Classic Duke & Classic Cobra Commander Character Pack – Two new characters skins based on the iconic 80’s TV show! Battle Gear: G.I. Joe and Cobra Weapons Pack – Includes 12 new weapon skins in Cobra Gold and G.I. Joe Chrome. Exclusive Digital Art Book – Get a look at the never-before-seen art used to create the game. Digital Soundtrack – Full length music tracks from game plus bonus tracks from the 80’s TV show.

Source : GIJoe

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals