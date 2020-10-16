Fujifilm X-S10 camera launches from $999

This week Fujifilm has launched their new X-S10 camera offering photographers an APS-C-sized 26.1MP X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor. The X-S10 supports high-resolution stills shooting, DCI/UHD 4K video at 30 fps, sensitivity from ISO 160-12800, and continuous shooting up to 8 fps with the mechanical shutter.

“The Fujifilm X-S10 delivers impressive features for a camera in it’s price range. Find out what we like, what we dont, and how it compares to other Fujifilm models like the X-T30 and X-T4.”

Features of the Fujifilm X-S10 camera include :

– High-resolution 2.36m-dot OLED electronic viewfinder has a 0.62x magnification for bright and clear eye-level viewing.

– Vari-angle 3.0″ 1.04m-dot LCD has a touchscreen design for intuitive operation and playback, and the articulating design greatly benefits working from high and low shooting angles. This vari-angle design also means you can close the screen against the camera body, hiding it from view for distraction-free shooting.

– Despite the compact design, a large righthand grip enables solid and stable handling for comfortable all-day use.

– The top plate incorporates a series of physical controls, including a dedicated exposure mode dial and two additional top dials, for fast, intuitive control over camera and exposure settings.

– Rear joystick is available for intuitive selecting and switching of AF points as well as menu navigation and image playback.

– Integrated Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity allows for wirelessly sharing images to a mobile device or to use the device to remotely control the camera.

– Single SD memory card slot supports up to the UHS-I standard for fast and flexible file storage.

– Included NP-W126S battery provides approximately 325 frames per charge.

“The BSI design of the sensor affords reduced noise and greater overall clarity and is paired with the X-Processor 4 to achieve fast performance and improved responsiveness. The sensor’s design also enables a hybrid autofocus system that combines 425 phase-detection points with a contrast-detection system for quick and accurate AF performance.”

The X-S10 integrates several Film Simulation modes, which mimic the look and feel of some of FUJIFILM’s classic film types:

– Provia: The standard contrast and normal saturation color transparency film

– Velvia: High contrast, high color saturation, and vivid color transparency film

– Astia: Subdued contrast and color saturation with a look that is ideal for portraits

– Classic Chrome: Delivers muted tones and deep color reproduction, similar to a dated slide film

– Classic Neg: Muted contrast but vibrant colors with a vintage filmic feel

– PRO Neg: Available with both Hi and Std. contrast options, this mimics the punchy-but-natural feeling of their professional-grade color negative film

– Eterna: For a cinematic look, this provides a flat color, low saturation look well-suited to post-production color grading

– Eterna Bleach Bypass: Refines the standard Eterna look with a higher key, higher contrast feeling while maintaining the overall desaturated look

– Acros: Based on the popular B&W film, this monochrome mode has a distinct tonality and graininess and can be used along with Yellow, Red, and Green contrast filter effects

– B&W: Straightforward and classic black and white effect with Yellow, Red, and Green contrast filter options

– Sepia: Everyone’s favorite old-timey look mimicking the popular alternative process

Source : Engadget : BHPhoto

