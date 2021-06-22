FreeEEG32 open source 32-channel EEG ADC

Electronic enthusiasts may be interested in a new open source, stackable 32-channel EEG ADC powered by a Cortex-M7 which has just launched via the Crowd Supply website and is now available to purchase priced from $199. The board is capable of providing 32 simultaneously sampling 24-bit channels of pure EEG and has been created by the team at NeuroIDSS. the FreeEEG32 board combines four 8-channel AD7771 ADCs with ultra-low-noise (<0.22 μV measured) sources and references, all of which are driven by a powerful STM32H7 ARM Cortex-M7 processor that also handles pre-processing.

“The open source FreeEEG32 ADC is a stackable, open source, 32-channel, 24-bit, sigma-delta, simultaneous-sampling board meant to satisfy the needs of scientists and brain hackers who need high-quality, affordable, research-grade equipment. We have been developing this EEG for several years now, as we work to create the definitive open source answer to expensive, proprietary EEG technology. It is sensitive enough to handle high-quality EEG data acquisition and much, much more.”

“By stacking FreeEEG32 boards, you can achieve simultaneous streaming for 64-256 channels, or more, which makes FreeEEG32 the most affordable high-density EEG system on the market. Each board connects independently to the host computer but can stream to the same software instance for mass data collection.”

For full specifications of the FreeEEG32 jump over to the official Crowd Supply website where you can learn more about it Stack ability. The board also comes with a STM32 blue pill for programming and experimentation.

Source : Crowd Supply

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals